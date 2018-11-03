Take a look back at the top highlights of the FOX 17 Blitz for 2018.
FOX 17 Blitz – Season Highlights
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
-
Blitz Plays of the Week Oct. 26
-
Blitz Boss Oct. 26
-
Blitz Fans of the Week Oct. 26
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game Oct. 26
-
Blitz Playoff Analysis Oct. 26
-
-
FOX 17 Blitz Hit Zone
-
FOX 17 Blitz Boss
-
Blitz Boss Oct. 12