Gaming event helps raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a fun and simple way to help sick kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. This year marks the 5th Annual Save a Life Game Day and Video Game Tournament.

An organization called Extra Life Guild teamed up with the children’s hospital to help make the event happen and raise money for local chapter of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“It’s two things I already like doing, “said Phil Borossia, the Extra Life Guild President. “It’s gaming and meeting other gamers and doing something for local people, instead of a lot of charities where they’re big things and you can’t fathom where your money is really going.”

The event offers a lot fun for participants, but it’s given a boost to programs to help sick kids and their families.

“Every year this tournament grows. When it first started out it was raising about $20,000 and we’ve raised up to $50,000 for the children’s hospitals,” said Jim Steenbergen, of the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Those funds go to support about 19 different programs in the children’s hospital.”

For Chae Scultz event hits home. He spent some time in the hospital and came back to play video games to help raise money.

“Many years ago I had a couple of surgeries I know this hospital does a lot of good work they really made things comfortable for me and family when I was having some health problems and what better way to give back [and] have some fun.”

The event continues until 8 a.m. Sunday in the lobby and conference room. To find out more about the Children’s Miracle Network click here. To learn more information about Extra Life and gaming to help kids click here.