Grand Rapids Improv Fest Begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The city's annual improv comedy festival has begun.

Grand Rapids Improv Festival (GRIF) has returned for it's fifth year. Over 30 comedy troupes will be performing throughout the city. This year's festivities started Thursday and go until Monday, November 5th.

Eirann Betka-Pope says of this years events, "previous years in the past, GRIF has actually run 8 days, and that is a long time festival. So what we’ve done is take all the quality of GRIF and shortened it into a smaller quantity. So it’s going to run from this Thursday (11/1) until next Monday (11/5). We’ve kind of trimmed out the excess fat, so what you’re getting are these troops that are meaty and delicious and juicy."

For further information about this year's improv fest and how to get tickets, visit their website.