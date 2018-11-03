× Rudy Giuliani, Alyssa Milano stop in West Michigan to rally before midterms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– With just three days left before the midterm elections, both major parties are sending big names to West Michigan to rally support for candidates.

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani rallied for for Republican senate candidate John James in Holland. This appearance comes after Giuliani mistakenly sent a tweet on Thursday in support of “Don James.” Giuliani corrected himself the following day.

The Michigan GOP announced on Saturday that Kellyanne Conway will appear at a rally in Taylor for James, Bill Schuette, Tom Leonard and Mary Treder Lang on Sunday. Conway was originally scheduled for an appearance on Thursday but couldn’t make it due to mechanical issues with her airplane.

Actress Alyssa Milano made campaign stops with Democratic candidates on Saturday. She appeared alongside Gretchen Whitmer, Garlin Gilchrist, Debbie Stabenow and other local Democratic candidates at a rally at Teamsters 406 in Grand Rapids.

Though she’s never been to Michigan, Milano says she was motivated by her anger over the Flint water crisis to campaign with Michigan Democrats.

“There’s something incredibly romantic about going into communities, learning about the issues that affect them, the issues that affect their families and being a part of their community and their process and it’s to me, what makes a democracy work,” says Milano.

Milano recently gained attention for her appearance at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It was really intense. The whole experience, including the day before where I had gone with about 200 survivors to the Republican senators’ offices to tell our stories of sexual assault and survival, that was incredibly memorable, intense,” says Milano.

After a week of tense confirmation votes, Saturday Night Live parodied the hearings in a cold open sketch, which featured a cardboard cutout of Milano’s face.

“The SNL sketch was a, a nice end to that week that was very heartbreaking,” says Milano.

Milano tells FOX 17 she will be spending Sunday with Congressman Dan Kildee in Flint.