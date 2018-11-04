Forest Hills Northern falls in boys soccer state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- After a tough overtime winner against Gull Lake in the state semifinal, the Forest Hills Northern Huskies were looking to win the state title against Detroit Country Day. The game would go into penalty kicks where Aiden O'Connor was able to bury one for Northern. However, Kevin Lang would put the game winner in the back of the net for Country Day as the Huskies finish as the state runner-up.