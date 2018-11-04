Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The ninth-ranked Grand Valley State Lakers hosted Ashland on Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium. After a big interception by the Lakers defense, Jack Provencher scored from eleven yards out to open the scoring. Chawntez Moss scored on a big 73-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Lakers carried a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ashland would keep the game tight throughout the second half and it would come down to a 23-yard field goal by J.J. McGrath to give Grand Valley the 20-17 win.

Grand Valley is now 9-1 on the season and will close out their regular season at home against Wayne State on Saturday afternoon.