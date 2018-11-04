Accumulating snow more & more likely by next weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- Get the shovels ready, set the salt bag out on the porch, fill the cars up with wiper fluid and throw the snow brushes back in the trunk; the frozen mess is coming.

Typically West Michigan’s first accumulating snowfall happens in November, and lately it has been around the second or third week of the month. Guess what? By November 10, it is becoming increasingly likely that snow will be on the ground.

Models are keying in on a few days later this week for snow to fall. We will probably make it out of Wednesday and Thursday okay, but light accumulations are possible for lakeshore counties from lake-effect rain and snow showers.

Thursday night is where things start to get interesting. While not a slam dunk as some models continue to waver, cold air will be in place and a weak weather system could travel close enough to bring precipitation to the area. One specific model shows snow breaking out into Friday morning with everyone getting in on the fun. If this happens, a inch or so of snow would greet you as you wake up Friday morning.

Other models say not so fast, taking the majority of what falls south and east of West Michigan.

As of right now, be prepared for Friday morning to be the first chance of area-wide snow and keep it tuned to FOX17 for updates on the forecast.

Regardless or what happens Thursday night, we will have plenty of lift behind this system wherever it may go to produce lake-effect snow showers Friday into Saturday. This will also be a great shot at seeing accumulating snowfall, especially the closer you are to Lake Michigan. This also looks like the better bet over the Thursday night system.

[MODEL #1: Chance of snow Late Thursday into Friday, with lake-effect snow showers after]

[MODEL #2: Chance of area-wide snow holds off until late Friday, with lake-effect snow showers before & after]