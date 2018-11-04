Blue-collar candidates for State Senate keep civility alive in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich.-- Two candidates for the 33rd State State District in rural West Michigan are an example that civility is still alive in politics.

The district covers parts of Montcalm, Mecosta, Isabella, Claire and Gratiot counties, where communities are tight-knit and family values run deep.

“Hard work, integrity, a closeness, community. I mean, when you go to the Friday night football games here, that’s your night out," former State Representative Rick Outman (R) tells FOX 17. "I mean that’s what people do. We come here, we support our family. We support our own.”

Outman says the voters in the 33rd District value hard work, integrity, closeness and community.

The district has been represented by Republicans for as long as most can remember. This year, Outman is running against Democrat Mark Bignell, a political newcomer.

“I don’t consider it red, I consider it Michigander," says Bignell.

Outman and Bignell have a lot more in common than most political opponents; both have blue collar roots. Outman's family runs a cattle farm and excavating business. Bignell is a truck driver.

Outman says he's running for the State Senate because he wants to contribute to continued Republican leadership in Lansing.

“There’s still more work to do and I certainly don’t want to go backwards," says Outman.

Outman says some of the issues he's committed to include lowering auto insurance rates, investing in infrastructure and solving the labor shortage.

Bignell says he was inspired to run for office by his 11-year-old daughter with special mental health needs. He says local schools and the healthcare system are failing her.

“Every time we need to get mental health services when she’s having a meltdown, we have to go into the ER first to get pre-approved for any kind of psychiatric care," says Bignell.

Bignell says the issues he hears voters worry most about are healthcare, infrastructure and education.

Though they stand on different sides of the aisle, in their home district, both Bignell and Outman say voters don't see party, they just see neighbors.

“At the end of the day, they know I’m their neighbor," says Bignell. "They know that their Democratic neighbor is still their neighbor or their Independent is their neighbor.”

Outman says all voters want the same fundamental things.

"They want to advance this area to make it a better place to work, live and play. Everybody wants that," says Outman. “Sometimes we have a different path to get there but as long as the end goals are the same, I think everybody will be fine.”

Bignell says when he talks to voters, he doesn't focus on party affiliation.

"I don’t lead off with saying what my party is. I go in, start talking about what I believe," says Bignell.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To see your sample ballot, click here.