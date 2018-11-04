Car drives into entryway at Grand Haven restaurant

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are investigating after a car drove into the entryway of a restaurant on Sunday.

An employee at Mama’s Thai Cafe, located at 562 N Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven, told a FOX 17 crew that a young woman was distracted and drove the car into the entryway, located in the front of the building.

The employee said that both the driver and everybody inside were uninjured.

The restaurant will be closed to the public at least for the remainder of today.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.