SALINE, Mich -- East Kentwood and Saline were two of the hottest teams in the state going into Saturday's district championship matchup. Both teams were winners of their nine games after each suffering week one losses. The Falcons were led early by Kyle Dent who found Kionte Blakely on a screen pass that would be taken 73-yards to the endzone.

From there, it was all Hornets as they score 42 unanswered points to advance. East Kentwood finishes the season at 9-2 overall.