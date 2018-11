× FDA approves new influenza drug

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FDA is approving their first new flu drug in nearly 20 years.

It’s called Xofluza, and it’s similar to Tamiflu.

Xofluza shortens the duration of flu symptoms and helps reduce transmission of the virus.

One major advantage of Xofluza is that it’s fast-acting, and only requires a single-dose opposed to Tamiflu which requires several days of use.