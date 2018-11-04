FDA approves new opioid

Posted 1:51 AM, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52AM, November 4, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new ultra-powerful opioid is about to make its way into hospitals.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug called Dsuvia Friday.

It’s 10 times more powerful than Fentanyl, making it 1,000 times more potent than morphine.

Dsuvia comes as a tablet in an applicator that health care providers administer under the tongue.

Critics blasted the agency for bringing a new opioid to market as the nation faces increasing opioid overdose deaths in what many call a crisis.

The FDA insists it is managing the opioid crisis and the new drug is needed by patients to manage pain.

