Ferris State wins the GLIAC title outright with win over Davenport

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite clinching at least a share of the GLIAC football title with last week's win over Wayne State, the Ferris State Bulldogs were looking to win it outright with a win over Davenport. Sy Barnett caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jayru Campbell to open the scoring just seven minutes into the game. Campbell would account for four first half touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground, as the Bulldogs carried a 34-3 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Marvin Campbell scored on a six-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 41-3. Davenport would score two touchdowns late, including one on a 68-yard pass from Blake Daniels to Keion Powers. Ferris State would get the 41-17 win to clinch the GLIAC championship outright.

"To win the GLIAC championship is obviously goal number one for everyone," Bulldog head coach Tony Annese said. "I'm sure when everyone got together in the first week of August that's what they said, 'we want to win the GLIAC championship."

"It's awesome," sophomore Sam Heyboer said, "it's what we were striving for all year. We did it now, so we're onto the next phase and the playoff run."

The Bulldogs will finish the regular season next season on the road at William Jewell (Mo.).