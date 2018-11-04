Man dies one day before 21st birthday after being hit by three cars

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Pentwater man is dead after being struck by three vehicles Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along US-10 east of Brye Road in front of Applebee’s in Amber Township.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan James, 20, was killed while crossing the street. Police say he was about 700 feet from the crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time. Witnesses also told investigators he had been on his phone.

Officials say James was hit by a Ford F 150, Chevy Silverado, and then a Dodge Neon. They say the drivers in all vehicles cooperated with the investigation and submitted to blood tests. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

Police say James was going to turn 21-years-old on Sunday.