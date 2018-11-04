Montague defeats Newaygo, 48-14 to advance

Posted 12:59 AM, November 4, 2018, by

MONTAGUE, Mich -- The Montague Wildcats took a 48-0 lead into halftime over Newaygo to help them cruise to a 48-14 district championship win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s