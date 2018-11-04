MONTAGUE, Mich -- The Montague Wildcats took a 48-0 lead into halftime over Newaygo to help them cruise to a 48-14 district championship win.
Montague defeats Newaygo, 48-14 to advance
-
Montague 48, Whitehall 7
-
Victim in fatal Newaygo Co. crash identified
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Holland woman seriously injured in crash while riding on motorcycle
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
-
Portland 27, Montague 20
-
Montague 62, North Muskegon 20
-
Game of the Week – Montague nips Oakridge, 25-24
-
Montague 49, Fennville 20
-
Montague 42, Ravenna 15
-
-
Coaches Corner
-
Newaygo 49, Tri-County 14
-
Newaygo Co. jury convicts stepfather in murder of 14-month-old girl