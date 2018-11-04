× New affordable housing complex coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Developers are planning to bring new affordable housing to downtown Kalamazoo.

The new apartments will be built in River’s Edge District.

Twenty units are set aside for workforce housing, and another 15 units will be listed at market rate.

All but four of the 80 planned units will be single-bedroom apartments, with rental rates ranging from $300 to $1,000 dollars a month.

The project is expected to bring an additional $13 million to $15 million in investments.

Construction is expected to begin June 2019.