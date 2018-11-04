× Police search for home invasion suspect

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are asking your help to find a suspect after an attempted home invasion.

This happening just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Bluebird Ct. in Portage.

The home owner told police that the suspect entered their home through an unlocked balcony door.

The complainant confronted the male subject and he fled back out of the sliding glass door.

Police brought in a K9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information call Portage police.