Shots fired call leads to Kalamazoo County gunshot victim

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with intent to murder case in Oshtemo Township.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South Drake Road and West KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township. Shortly after receiving that call deputies were informed that a male victim had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Copper Beech Boulevard in Oshtemo Township.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Deputies said there are no suspects at this time.

The investigation in ongoing by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.