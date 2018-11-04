× Utah mayor killed in ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (CNN) — Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and an energetic and beloved figure in Utah politics, was killed Saturday in an incident in Afghanistan, where he was serving as a member of the state National Guard.

The unexpected death of Taylor, who was months from finishing his tour and is survived by seven children and his wife, Jennie, drew an outpouring of grief in Utah and on social media late Saturday.

Last month on his 15th wedding anniversary, Taylor penned a post on Facebook about his “rock star wife,” who he said had been “superwoman through birthing and raising seven children, and through four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.”

The Utah National Guard has not publicly confirmed or discussed the circumstances of Taylor’s death, which was confirmed to CNN by a government official.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert and Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton, the state National Guard adjutant general, plan to hold a press conference later Sunday to discuss the details of the incident. In a press release, the Utah National Guard said an unnamed guardsman was killed in Kabul on Saturday in “an apparent insider attack” by an Afghan soldier. The incident is under investigation.

Initial reports indicate that the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The assailant “was immediately killed by other Afghan Forces,” according to the release.