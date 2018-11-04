Vicksberg paper mill redevelopment approved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Plans to redevelop an old paper mill complex is now being given the green light.

The new $60 million project is coming to Vicksburg in Kalamazoo County, and will happen in four phases over the next six years.

In September, the state reimbursed over 1.5 million dollars for the mills redevelopment.

Plans for the project include office and residential space, breweries, indoor and outdoor event venues, and restaurants .

The new development is expected to create more than $200 million dollars in wages.

Construction and renovations are expected through 2024.

