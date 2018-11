× Wendy’s kicks off new ‘Coats for Combos fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another donation drive is kicking off to help children stay warm this winter.

Wendy’s is hosting the “Coats for Combos” drive starting Monday through next Sunday.

All you have to do is take items like hats, gloves, coats and boots to any Wendy’s location, and they’ll donate them to an area child in need.

You’ll also get a voucher for a free combo during your next visit.