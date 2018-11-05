Major Weather Changes This Week

Authorities: 1 swimmer dead, 1 missing in Lake Michigan

Posted 11:30 AM, November 5, 2018

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near a Chicago suburb.

The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of about 10 people in a “cold weather swim group” that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the city says he was pronounced dead. A witness says some men tried unsuccessfully to throw the woman a line .

A Coast Guard helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan, searched the area Sunday. Police in Illinois and Wisconsin are watching for the missing swimmer.

