Battle Creek area substitute teacher arrested in child porn ring, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Another arrest has been made in a child porn ring spanning multiple counties in West Michigan.

Battle Creek Police say Monday that a 56-year-old man who worked as a substitute teacher in the area has been arrested. They say none of the photos found in his possession are believed to be of local children.

His identity will be released when he is formally arraigned. Police said that was expected to happen in the next few days.

A search warrant was issued for the man’s home on G Drive North after the arrest of Donald Johnston last week. Johnston was charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

This is the 10th arrest in the case, covering Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Branch counties. It began in September when four people were arrested and charged in Branch County with conspiracy to kidnap and kill a child.