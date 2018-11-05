Breastfeeding support group educating moms weekly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Breastfeeding is a natural thing, but it doesn't always come as naturally as you might assume.

Fortunately, a support group in West Michigan is trying to make the process easier to understand.

We spoke with Christa Peoples about Metro Health's breastfeeding support group and what they're doing to educate moms who might not know where to start.

Unless it's a holiday, the group meets every Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Metro Health Hospital at 5900 Byron Center Ave. in Wyoming.

Classes take place in the Mike and Beverly Faas Classroom, on the second floor of the Spartan Childbirth Center.

For more information, go to metrohealth.net/events or call (616) 252-7894.

More resources and other breastfeeding support groups can be found at kentcountybreastfeeding.org/local-resources.