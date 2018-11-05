Cocktail Week GR kicks off Wednesday

Cocktail Week is once again taking over downtown Grand Rapids starting on Wednesday. No matter the type of spirit, or how it's made, there's a cocktail for everyone!
More than 35 distillers, bars, and restaurants will each make specialty cocktails inspired by their business, which can be paired with a signature appetizer by that restaurant.
The Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will end the 12-day festival.
Cocktail Week GR is happening from November 7-18.
To see a list of participating locations and upcoming events, visit cocktatilweekgr.com.