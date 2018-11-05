Major Weather Changes This Week

Cocktail Week GR kicks off Wednesday

Cocktail Week is once again taking over downtown Grand Rapids starting on Wednesday. No matter the type of spirit, or how it's made, there's a cocktail for everyone!

More than 35 distillers, bars, and restaurants will each make specialty cocktails inspired by their business, which can be paired with a signature appetizer by that restaurant.

The Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will end the 12-day festival.

Cocktail Week GR is happening from November 7-18.

To see a list of participating locations and upcoming events, visit cocktatilweekgr.com.

