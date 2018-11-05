Major Weather Changes This Week

Crash involving Rapid bus snarls traffic

Posted 8:43 AM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, November 5, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Rapid bus and two vehicles were involved in a crash that cause major traffic backups Monday morning.

The crash happened on Plainfield Avenue where the ramp from eastbound I-96 meets the street. Ramp traffic was only allows to go south; Plainfield as closed to the north, Grand Rapids Police told FOX 17.

A driver headed southbound on Plainfield turned into the path of the northbound Rapid bus. The bus then hit another vehicle that was coming off the ramp from eastbound I-96.

It's unclear how many people were hurt. GRPD told us there were four passengers on the bus, and "several people" were taken to the hospital, and since some went via private vehicle, they couldn't confirm any number of injuries.

There was a lot of oil and fluid on the road, which required extra time to lay down sand.

The street was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

