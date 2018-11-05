Degage Ministries helps hundreds struggling with homelessness in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are hundreds of people in Grand Rapids that struggle with homelessness, each with a different circumstance of how they got there. Thankfully there's a community center that serves the homeless and low income populations in the city, while helping them get back on their feet.

Degage Ministries offers help and hope to the homeless and disadvantaged people in the Grand Rapids community. They provide programming that addresses both immediate and long-term needs such as overnight respite, food referral services, hygiene facilities, and more.

The Rapid also plays a big part in the Heartside Neighborhood organization, with Degage offering thousands of bus passes each year to help those they walk along side each day.

Leigh Ann went to their headquarters, located at 144 Division Avenue South, to learn more about how they're helping these people during the difficult time in their lives.

For more information, give them a call at (616)-454-1661 or visit degageministries.org.