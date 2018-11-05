Election Day weather features falling temps, rain and wind

WEST MICHIGAN — It would be great to have warm temperatures, sunshine, and dry conditions for Election Day, but that won’t be the case this year.

In a month where anything can occur in Michigan, at least there will not be freezing temperatures and snow. Instead, a strong low pressure system lifting through the Great Lakes will deliver rain showers overnight into Tuesday morning. Then the winds will ramp up behind this system by mid/late morning and stay strong all afternoon.

High temperatures on Election Day will reach about 50/52 degrees early, then likely fall through the afternoon hours as colder air comes in behind the low. Strong west/southwest winds will increase at about 20 to 30 mph sustained, with gusts of 40 to 50 possible, making it feel in the 30s much of the day! It’s possible the National Weather Service could issue a WIND ADVISORY if winds get a bit stronger and we meet the criteria. That criteria is sustained winds (over a two-minute period of 30 to 40 mph) and/or gusts of 45 mph or stronger for any duration.

Take a look at our forecast model for wind speeds below. The white numbers represent sustained wind over a two-minute period in miles per hour. The “G” number in light blue represents the wind gust for that time, and the arrows represent the direction the wind is coming from. The graphics are valid for 9AM, NOON, 3PM, and 6PM on Tuesday/Election Day.

See our graphics below for an hour by hour forecast of temperature, wind, and sky conditions through most of the Election Day!

Be prepared. We are tracking the very real possibility of sharply colder temperatures and accumulating snow later this week. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weatherand on the FOX 17 Weather App.