GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The FOX 17 Morning Crew is kicking off a new week, by hosting a chili cook off.

Firefighters from across Muskegon County joined us in studio to see which team member had the best pot.

Nicole DiDonato won first place for her recipe. Mike. Deanna, Davis, and Erica came in right behind her.