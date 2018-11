Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Fit4Mom is hosting a free prenatal fitness open house for all expecting moms Monday night at Mayfair Church in Grand Rapids.

Their Fit4Baby class helps expecting mothers learn the dos, don't and fact about exercising safely while pregnant.

Moms can also learn more about their upcoming six week session and sample a free workout.

All of their classes are led by a pre- and postnatal certified fitness instructor.