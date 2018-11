Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those looking for a "New Orleans good time" sound, look no further! Head to The Intersection tonight, November 5, to see John Medeski's Mad Skillet to listen to a deep New Orleans groove steeped in jazz, blues, psychedelic rock, and R&B

Here's a sample of what people will hear at tonight's show:

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

