Kids can explore the world of STEAM at KDL’s Lab Extravaganza

Kent District Library is giving kids the opportunity to have fun, play, get their hands messy, and learn more about STEAM-related fields at KDL's Lab Experience Extravaganza.

KDL Lab will be showcasing a variety of STEAM experiences and partnering with local STEAM experts to provide hours of challenges and pure STEAM fun. Activities and demonstrations will be put on by EGR Middle School Robotics Team, The Geek Group, WMCAT, Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo.

The lab will take place at the KDL Service and Meeting Center, located at 814 West River Center Drive Northeast in Comstock Park.

Lab dates are on Friday, November 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more at kdl.org.