Major Weather Changes This Week

Major changes in the weather this week

Posted 9:08 AM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25AM, November 5, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve been accustomed to a fairly quiet fall so far, but heading into the 2nd week of November, we’re expected some “normal” fall weather.

Looking ahead this week, there are several things to consider.  In the short term, Election Day looks to be very raw and cold.  Temps will slowly fall through the day, but the main component will be wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.  This will make it feel like it’s in the low 30s most of the day.

By late week, it gets significantly colder as our next cold air mass moves in and we turn our attention to the first accumulating snow of the season.  Check out the video forecast below.

