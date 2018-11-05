Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Man arrested after breaking into southwestern Michigan bank

Posted 4:18 PM, November 5, 2018, by

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a southwestern Michigan bank.

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police say officers arrived about 7 a.m. Sunday at the Fifth Third Bank branch in Berrien Springs after receiving a report of a burglary.

The suspect was arrested as he exited the bank. Police say the man tried to steal coins and other items, but did not enter the bank’s vault.

The man is being held in the Berrien County Jail.

Berrien Springs is southwest of Grand Rapids.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s