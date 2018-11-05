Man arrested for flipping over ex-wife’s car, threatening deputies

WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oceana County man is in custody after flipping his ex-wife’s car over with a front end loader and threatening to shoot deputies with a crossbow over the weekend.

Oceana County deputies were called to a home on West Monroe Road in Weare Township about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of a domestic assault. Deputies say that the 60-year-old man had come to the home of his ex-wife and started arguing with her. He also allegedly threatened her with a large knife.

After making the threats, he allegedly threw the knife down and went outside to where he had a farm tractor with a front end loader and used it to flip his ex-wife’s vehicle over. He then left the scene on the tractor.

Deputies found him at his home on West Tyler Road in Hart Township. When deputies approached, they say he armed himself with a crossbow and aimed it at deputies, saying he would not be taken alive. Deputies backed off and treated the situation as a stand-off.

A Michigan State Police negotiator responded to the scene and convinced the man to give himself up at about 4:30 p.m.

The man has not yet been arraigned.