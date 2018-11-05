Man gets life in prison for killing neighbor during snow blowing dispute

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his neighbor during a dispute on the day after Christmas.

Wendell Popejoy was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the 2017 murder of Sheila Bonge. He was convicted of first-degree murder and felony firearms in October.

Popejoy told investigators in January that he killed Bonge after he saw her clearing snow from an easement in front of his residence in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue. He told police that when he saw her doing the work he decided that he was going to kill her.

Deputies have said that they previously responded to other disputes between the neighbors in the past.

Bonge’s body was found in a wooded portion of Popejoy’s property a few days later.