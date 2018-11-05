Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It once was a paper mill, but now new life could be pumped into the site in Vicksburg. The $60 million project will happen in phases, over the next six years.

Some of the plans include creating office and residential space, breweries, restaurants, and indoor and outdoor venues.

The state recently reimbursed the developer more than a million dollars, for the project.

2. The signature Chefs Auction is returning to help West Michigan's littlest residents, and this year the organizer, March of Dimes West Michigan, is receiving an award for their efforts.

The auction is on Monday, November 12, and starts at 5 p.m. at DeVos Place on Monroe Avenue.

It costs $250 to get in, or people can reserve a whole table for $2,000.

The event benefits the March of Dimes, whose mission is to end premature births and other health threats to moms and babies everywhere.

3.A group of gamers came together for a tournament, all for a good cause! The "Extra Life Guild" started the video game tournament four years ago, combining their love of gaming with charitable work.

The year, the event benefited the Children's Miracle Network, which will help families who have children staying at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Participants entered the tournament for $22, and competed for prizes including a trophy and a Nintendo Switch.

The tournament wrapped up on Sunday morning at the hospital. There's no word yet on how much money organizers raised.

4. Starting today, Amazon is offering free shipping on all holiday orders arriving in time for Christmas.

The move makes hundreds of millions of items eligible for free shipping.

Prime members already get free shipping, but they'll get a holiday perk too: more than three million items will be eligible for same-day delivery during the holiday season.

Amazon is working to increase sales after the company's revenue projection for the rest of the year fell below some Wall Street estimates.

5. It's Pumpkin Spice and everything nice at one fast food chain.

McDonald's is bringing back a festive holiday classic for a limited time, pumpkin pie.

The pies are backed fresh daily, giving restaurant goers an early taste of Thanksgiving. The tasty treats are being sold for 89 cents each, or two for $1.50.

These pumpkin-filled turnover pies are available at select locations.