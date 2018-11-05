Parchment hosting public meeting on city’s water contract with Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Officials in Parchment will host a public meeting at City Hall at 7 p.m. to discuss its water contract with the city of Kalamazoo. Parchment switched to Kalamazoo city's water system after record level of PFAs, or contaminants, were found in its water supply over the summer.

“I think that people are very reassured that our good neighbor the City of Kalamazoo has provided us with drinking water that’s safe,” said Parchment City Manager Nancy Stoddard during an interview at City Hall. “[It’s] probably the most tested drinking water in the state of Michigan at this time.”

Stoddard said that currently the City of Parchment is a wholesale customer of Kalamazoo, which means that they buy their water in bulk. However if Parchment switches to becoming a retail customer, it’ll give Kalamazoo more control over their water system and the city would sell their pipes.

“They would take care of all the main breaks, the lead service line replacement, any issues with water including quality and any other services that they needed including billing,” Stoddard said.

The move could also lower residents water bills, she said. Jean Brand is one of them. She said the bill she pays is “outrageous.”

“In Cooper [Township] you get the water bill. Nothing else. No sewer. No water. Nothing,” Brand said. “I know people in Kalamazoo get all of that for less than I’m paying for just water.”

Brand said she hopes that the moves happens. Stoddard agreed. If the commissioners approve, it could be passed tonight.

“We didn’t plan for it to be this evening specifically,” Stoddard said. “There is a contract involved with that. They are still working on that draft but it is something they can do pending the upcoming contract.”