Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Police: Students eat marijuana-laced brownies at Wyoming Jr. High

Posted 3:18 PM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, November 5, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are investigating how students at Wyoming Junior High School came to eat marijuana-laced brownies on Friday.

Police were notified of the incident on Friday and say they are working with school staff regarding the incident.

Parents telling FOX 17 that they didn’t hear anything about the situation until they showed up at the school, panicked, when their children didn’t come home on the school bus at around 3:30.

The mothers asked we keep their names and faces anonymous, fearing for possible repercussions for their children.

Their main concern with this situation, is why they weren’t notified when their children wouldn’t be coming home from school.

“The problem I have is the minute my daughter was not being put on the bus, I should have received a phone call,” one mother said.

One mom says her child ate the brownie at around 11:30. A police report was filed at around 2:30.  This mother saying that hour of worrying, until finding her daughter at the school around 3:30, felt like an eternity.

“I said you handled this wrong. I have been looking for my daughter. You should have called me,” one mother said.

Wyoming Public Schools issued FOX 17 this statement:

“Student safety is a top priority in our District. Actions that threaten the safety of our students are taken seriously and will not be tolerated.

Late Friday afternoon we were informed of an incident at Wyoming Junior High.This incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation has been closed. All involved in the incident are juveniles and no additional information will be released.” – Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • C

    And I’ll bet this will become more ad more common if Prop 1 passes simply because of increased access to pot. K-12 teachers may have a problem today, but they ain’t seen nuthin’ yet if it passes.

    Reply
  • Iamct01

    That’s nothing, I took dad’s Scotch to a Jackson Park junior high football game and got everyone drunk. Dad drank like twice a year but for 20 years kept bringing up the missing Scotch.

    Reply