Spectrum Health Veteran Support Services

Posted 11:28 AM, November 5, 2018, by

Veterans Day falls on Sunday, November 11 this year, so this Friday many organizations nationwide will be honoring them. Spectrum Health is one of the organizations that wants to recognize veterans for their service, and thank them by providing them medical assistance year-round.

Many of Spectrum Health's Veteran Support Services coordinators are veterans, too. They’re familiar with financial assistance available, and can help veterans coordinate their care with the Veterans Administration.
Coordinators can also connect veterans to additional federal, state and local benefits and resources. This includes legal services, employment resources and long term care.

To get in touch with Spectrum Health Veterans Assistance, call (616) 391-2624 or email veteransupportservices@spectrumhealth.org.

