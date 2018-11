State Quarterfinal HS Football Playoff Games announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 - We are down to the final eight teams in each division of High School Football!

Here are this week's games and where they are being played and when. West Michigan teams are in BOLD.

Division 1

Rockford at Saline - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Clarkston at Lapeer - Friday 7:00 p.m.

West Bloomfield at Belleville - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Dearborn Fordson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 2

Portage Northern at Mona Shores - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Midland at Walled Lake Western - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Warren DeLaSalle at Port Huron Northern (at Memorial Stadium) - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Livonia Franklin at Birmingham Groves - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 3

Cedar Springs at Muskegon (at Grand Haven) - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Parma Western at Zeeland East - Friday 7:30 p.m.

Farmington at DeWitt (at Lansing Catholic) - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Martin Luther King at Allen Park - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 4

Escanaba at Grand Rapids Catholic Central - Saturday Noon

Holland Christian at Edwardsburg - Saturday 7:00 p.m.

St. Clair at Williamston - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Chelsea at Farmington Hills Harrison - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 5

Reed City at Saginaw Swan Valley - Saturday 1:00 p.m .

. Unity Christian at Kalamazoo Hackett (at Vicksburg) - Saturday 3:00 p.m.

Frankemuth at Portland - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Denby at Marine City (at East China Stadium) - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 6

Kingsley at Traverse City St. Francis (at Thirlby Field) - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Montague at Schoolcraft - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Montrose at Flint Hamady - Saturday 2:00 p.m.

Blissfield at Jackson Lumen Christi - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 7

Roscommon at Lake City - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop (at Chesaning) - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Cassopolis - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Madison Heights Madison - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Division 8

Breckenridge at Ishpeming - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Flint Beecher at Harbor Beach - Friday 7:00 p.m.

Mendon at Holton - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Southeastern at Reading - Friday 7:00 p.m.

8-Player - Division 1 (Semi-Finals)

AuGres Sims at Pickford - Saturday 3:00 p.m.

Colon at Morrice - Friday 7:00 p.m.

8-Player - Division 2 (Semi-Finals)