KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a bakery.

The Kent County Sheriff's office said it happened just after 6 a.m. Monday morning at the Bostwick Bakery on Plainfield Avenue.

We're told the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

No one was hurt but the suspect is still on the loose. No description of the suspect is available.

If you know anything, call police.