West Ottawa carries state finals momentum into new season

HOLLAND, Mich -- West Ottawa enjoyed an incredible 2017-2018 boys basketball season winning 25 games on its way to the class A state championship game.

"It just boosts our confidence" West Ottawa senior center Travion McDaniel said. "Makes us want to get back there again, makes us want to work harder."

Not only did they make it to the Breslin, but the Panthers also won a 3rd straight OK Red conference championship.

"For our program it has done nothing but give it another shot in the arm" 6th year head coach Steve Windemuller said. "We have some real good momentum right now with our younger players, our young level kids are really excited about basketball."

While West Ottawa graduated 9 key senior from last years team, the jayvee team was undefeated.

"As long as they understand the process of them getting better physically, mentally and skill wise they usually are pretty successful at the varsity level" Windemuller added. "It is a great accomplishment to do that as a freshman or jayvee team but the end all is what your varsity record is and that is what you'll most likely remember as you move on from high school to college."

Chemistry was a major factor for last years team, that will be happen this season as it progresses.

"Last year we all knew what we were doing we all played with each other before" senior guard Jason Fairfield said. "This year there is new guys so we just got to keep practicing everyday and build it."

West Ottawa's first game takes place on Friday, November 30th at Loy Norrix.