An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 7, GRPD & the county prosecutor

Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 7, class participants learned how the department works with the county prosecutor and how a prosecutor decides whether or not to press criminal charges against an individual based on the information provided.