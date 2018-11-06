Country star Curtis Braly talks about upcoming concert fundraiser in Kalamazoo, Nov. 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country music has gone many directions over the years, and one of those talents making his own path is artist Curtis Braly. He's currently touring with Tanya Tucker, playing at an upcoming show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on November 15.

Along with Braly's big name in country, he also has a big heart. The concert is also a fundraiser for the Ruby Foundation, a non-profit founded by Braly.

The foundation provides an annual uplifting and motivational youth camp to help kids fight stress, depression, and lack of self-esteem caused by bullying. Braly's goal for the camp is to encourage and empower Respectful, United and Brave Youth (RUBY) to learn how to handle teen environments.

Tickets are available at tanyaontour.com, and there is free admission for people who are involved in the military.

To get more information on Curtis and what his involvement in the community, visit curtisbraly.com.