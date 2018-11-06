Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Country star Curtis Braly talks about upcoming concert fundraiser in Kalamazoo, Nov. 15

Posted 11:54 AM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51AM, November 6, 2018

Country music has gone many directions over the years, and one of those talents making his own path is artist Curtis Braly. He's currently touring with Tanya Tucker, playing at an upcoming show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on November 15.

Along with Braly's big name in country, he also has a big heart. The concert is also a fundraiser for the Ruby Foundation, a non-profit founded by Braly.

The foundation provides an annual uplifting and motivational youth camp to help kids fight stress, depression, and lack of self-esteem caused by bullying. Braly's goal for the camp is to encourage and empower Respectful, United and Brave Youth (RUBY) to learn how to handle teen environments.

Tickets are available at tanyaontour.com, and there is free admission for people who are involved in the military.

To get more information on Curtis and what his involvement in the community, visit curtisbraly.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s