Get $5 off Grand Rapids Turkey Trot registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is here, which means it's time once again for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!

The annual event is a 5K that raises funds for Grand Rapids Public Schools after-school activities, and helps students avoid having to "pay to play" for athletics.

The 26th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot will starts at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Registration begins at Van Andel Arena.

There will also be a mini trot for those ages 12 and under, for free. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.

Use the promo code SAVE5 to get $5 off registration. To register, visit grps.org.