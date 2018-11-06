Hunter shoots friend after mistaking him for squirrel

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Police say a man was seriously injured after he was mistaken for a squirrel in the Allegan State Game Area.
DNR officials report the squirrel hunter noticed movement next to a tree about 20 yards away and shot off his 12 gauge shotgun.
The fellow hunter suffered serious injuries to his face, eye and jaw. The man was airlifted to a West Michigan hospital for treatment.
Officials say the victim not not wearing hunting gear and the incident remains under investigation.
Football fan
How tall was the fella that got shot 1 foot 2 inches?
Sounds like a crock of shit to me being an accident.
Whitey
I find it hard to believe. Im a hunter and you have to know what you are shooting at before you pull the trigger. If you are that dumb, you shouldn’t be allowed to hunt. Hopefully the dummy gets jail time for attempted murder.