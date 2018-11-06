Hunter shoots friend after mistaking him for squirrel

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Police say a man was seriously injured after he was mistaken for a squirrel in the Allegan State Game Area.

DNR officials report the squirrel hunter noticed movement next to a tree about 20 yards away and shot off his 12 gauge shotgun.

The fellow hunter suffered serious injuries to his face, eye and jaw. The man was airlifted to a West Michigan hospital for treatment.

Officials say the victim not not wearing hunting gear and the incident remains under investigation.