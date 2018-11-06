Issues of rule violations crop up at some polling places

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich. - A Caledonia man was reminded Tuesday that Election Day is a good day to show your patriotism at the polls, but not necessarily your politics.

The man wanted to wear his Make America Great Again hat to his polling place, but he called the county clerk ahead of time and she informed him that political attire of any kind is not allowed.

Another polling location, St. Pius X in Grandville, was in violation for having pamphlets opposing Proposal 1 inside. Voting officials say they didn't realize they were there and they were removed by 9:30 a.m.

The Kent County Clerk reminds voters to make sure anything promoting a proposal or a candidate or doing any kind of electioneering needs to be outside of 100 feet of the poll. Patriotic materials are allowed.

Polls are open in Michigan until 8:00 p.m.