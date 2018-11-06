Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Kalamazoo Black Caucus offering free rides to the polls

Posted 5:16 AM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:48AM, November 6, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Several area organizations are working to make sure anyone who is able to, can vote today.

The Kalamazoo Black Caucus has partnered with other groups to offer people free rides to the polls Tuesday throughout Kalamazoo.

Rides are being offered from 7 a.m. this morning until 8 p.m.

Uber will give you $10 off a ride to the polls today and Lyft is offering 50 percent off your ride in addition to free rides for people living in under served communities.

To set up a ride, you can call one of these numbers: 269-381-3996, 269-568-8992, 269-491-0782, 269-568-8993.

