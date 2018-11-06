× Lions cut Ameer Abdullah, sign Zach Zenner, Bruce Ellington

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released running back Ameer Abdullah, cutting ties with their seldom-used, second-round pick from the 2015 draft.

Detroit also signed running back Zach Zenner and receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday.

Abdullah had one carry, two catches and returned four kickoffs in three games this year. Abdullah had 1,251 yards rushing and six touchdowns along with had 57 receptions for 420 yards in his career.

Detroit waived Zenner from the reserve-injured list nearly two months ago after he hurt his back in the preseason finale. He had 420 yards rushing and five touchdowns over three seasons with the Lions.

Ellington had eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in three games this season with the Houston Texans.